Nigeria Records Three New COVID-19 Deaths

- April 23, 2020
Three more people have died of coronavirus in Nigeria, raising the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 28.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in its latest update on the disease.

In a late-night tweet on Wednesday, the health agency noted that the number rose from the 25 total deaths recorded so far as of 11:25 pm on April 21.

Meanwhile, a total of 91 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country, out of which Lagos recorded 74 infections.

Five cases were reported in Katsina, four in Ogun, two in Delta and Edo States respectively, while a case was recorded each in Kwara, Oyo, Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged stood at 197 – as previously reported on Tuesday.

See the case summary in Nigeria as of April 22 below:

Total Samples Tested> 7153
Total Confirmed cases873
Discharged197
Death28

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Active CasesNo. DischargedNo of Deaths
Lagos50438310615
Abuja FCT11981353
Kano737201
Osun202180
Oyo171151
Edo17872
Ogun241950
Katsina212001
Kwara10820
Akwa Ibom9531
Kaduna9540
Bauchi8350
Gombe5500
Delta6501
Ekiti4121
Borno9702
Ondo3210
Abia2200
Enugu2020
Rivers3120
Niger2200
Jigawa2200
Benue1100
Anambra1100
Sokoto1100
Adamawa1100
Total87364919728

