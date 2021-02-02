Nigeria Records Six New Cases Of COVID-19 Variant

February 2, 2021 29

Nigeria has recorded six new cases of the B117 strain of COVID-19. This is according to information released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This disclosure was made by the director-General of NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu.

He stated this development at Presidential Task Force (PTF) briefing in Abuja.

He urged Nigerians to be more careful at this time given the fact that the variant is deadlier.

Ihekweazu described as worrisome the rising cases of the spread of the virus. He stated that 75 health workers were reported to have contracted the COVID-19 last week.

The NCDC boss however revealed that rapid test kits have been approved in five hospitals within the FCT, adding that the plan is to later deploy the kits to other parts of the country.

He enjoined governors to approach the NCDC for guidance on how to use the kits and urged all stakeholders to help stop the increasing level of stigma around the virus, which is making many people stay away from getting tested.

Last Monday, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) announced that the COVID-19 strain first reported in the United Kingdom had been discovered in Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha, PTF chairman, and secretary to the government of the federation who made this known said scientists found the variant in Nigeria after a long time of sequencing.

Mr. Mustapha appealed strongly to all Nigerians to take responsibility and stay very safe.