Nigeria Records Oversubscription On N250bn Sukuk Offering By 346 Percent

December 27, 2021088
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has stated that Nigeria’s fourth road Sukuk instrument valued at N250 billion closed with a subscription level of over N865 billion.

The figure which marks an oversubscription of 346 percent was disclosed by the debt office in a statement issued over the weekend.

DMO had stated that the 10-year offer, which commenced on December 16, would end on Thursday.

Nigeria, Developing Africa Group Sign MoU On Creation Of Intellectual Property Commercialisation Project

The agency said Sukuk would prioritise road projects in the Niger Delta and federal capital territory (FCT).

“The increasing level of participation by a more diverse and larger number of investors is a confirmation that the DMO’s objectives of issuing sovereign Sukuk to grow the domestic investor base and promote financial inclusion is being achieved,” DMO said.

“In addition, the high subscription level is proof of investors’ acknowledgement of the impact the N362.57 Billion Sovereign Sukuk issued between 2017 and 2020 has had on the development of road infrastructure in Nigeria.

“The DMO has reaffirmed that the proceeds of the N250 Billion sovereign Sukuk will be used to finance the rehabilitation and reconstruction of road projects across the six (6) geopolitical zones and the federal capital territory.”

The agency disclosed that subscriptions were from banks and fund managers, as well as pension funds, and also non-interest financial institutions, ethical funds, cooperative societies, and retail investors.

Victor Okeh
