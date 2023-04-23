More people in Nigeria used the Internet in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data that was made public on Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics. The increase exceeded the 141,971,560 in Q4 2021 by 9.07 percent.



In comparison to 204,601,313 subscribers in Q4 2020, 195,463,898 subscribers were active on voice during the fourth quarter of 2021.

This indicates that as a result, the number of voice subscriptions has decreased by 4.5% yearly. The bureau also pointed out that, quarter over quarter, voice subscribers increased by 4.89 percent.

Similar to this, there were 141,971,560 internet subscribers overall as opposed to 154,301,195 in Q4 2020. This shows a year-over-year decline in internet subscriptions of 7.99%.

According to active voice subscribers per state in Q4 2021, Lagos State had the most, followed by Kano State and Ogun State, with Bayelsa and Ebonyi States having the fewest.

Among other telecoms, MTN, however, had the greatest proportion of subscriptions in Q2, Q3, and Q4, 2021.