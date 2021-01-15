fbpx
Nigeria Records Highest Food Inflation Since 2016

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Records Highest Food Inflation Since 2016

January 15, 2021032
Nigeria Records Highest Food Inflation Since 2016

Nigeria recorded its highest food inflation in four years. This is according to the December 2020 consumer price index/inflation report by the National Bureau of Statistics, which was released on Friday.

The inflation rate surged by 1.26 percent on a year-on-year basis from 18.30 percent in November 2020 to 19.56 percent in December.

Findings by BizWatchNigeria show that this is the biggest rise in food inflation since May 2016 when it surged from 13.19 percent in April of that year to 14.86 percent.

The NBS cited rise in the prices of various food items such as bread and cereals, potatoes, yam, and other tubers, meat, fruits, vegetable, fish and oils and fats as being responsible for the food inflation.

READ ALSO: PFAs Invest N8.14tn In Government Securities

According to the report, the all items index which measures inflation increased from 14.87 percent in November to 15.75 percent.

This represents an increase of 0.86 percentage points.

“The urban inflation rate increased by 16.33 percent (year-on-year) in December 2020 from 15.47 percent recorded in November 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 15.20 percent in December 2020 from 14.33 percent in November 2020,” the report read.

“Core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 11.37 percent in December 2020, up by 0.32 percent when compared with 11.05 percent recorded in November 2020.”

In December, all items inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Bauchi (19.85 percent), Edo (18.15 percent) and Kogi (18.40 percent), while Lagos (14.05 percent), Kwara (13.91 percent) and Abia (13.30 percent) recorded the slowest rise.

About Author

Nigeria Records Highest Food Inflation Since 2016
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 10, 2016051

Nigeria’s Oil Exports to Drop in December

Nigeria’s crude oil exports in December are set to slide from the projected level for the month earlier as maintenance on one field and persistent problems with pipelines hit exports. The loadin
Read More
86 New Cases COVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
March 26, 20200138

Coronavirus: Italy’s Death-toll Rises to 3,434, Surpasses China

Spain’s coronavirus death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after another 738 people died as Madrid announced a multi-million-euro deal with Beijing for critical supplies. The
Read More
September 22, 2014028

Private Equity Market To Hit $35bn Next Year

The Managing Director, PAL Pensions Limited,  Dave Uduanu has predicted that the private equity market will surpass the bond market and rise to $35 billion by next year. Uduanu, who is also a Chartere
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon