fbpx
Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years

April 29, 2021077
Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years

Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, Minister of State, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) says the ministry recorded 1,562,720 grams of Gold production from 2016 to 2020.

Ogah disclosed this during the 2021 Annual Public Lecture organised by the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Bwari branch, in collaboration with MMSD on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the event was Economic Diversification in the Post COVID-19 Era: Special focus on the Sustainable Development of Nigeria’s Coal and Gold.

He said that the ministry recorded 30,112.24 grams gold production in 2016 with 17,458.22 grams in 2017 and 64,000.05 grams in 2018.

He added that it had 162,742.53 grams in 2019 and 1, 288,407 in 2020 bring the total production to 1,562,720.04 grams.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with abundant gold that can help to manage the effect of devaluation of our currency.

“Nigeria can use the gold produced to boost our foreign reserve as well.

“We can subdue insecurity militating against mining activities in Nigeria using all the methods that other countries are using,’’ he said.

READ ALSO: LCCI Laments Worsening Insecurity, Inflation, Poverty

He said that there was no doubt that the gold resources of Nigeria could contribute immensely to the economic diversification of the country but more contributions and efforts from stakeholders were expected.

He also explained that Nigeria’s gold reserve was estimated to be over a million ounces in Osun where detailed exploration and reserves checks were done.

He said that the impact of COVID-19 was most felt by both small and big mining operators, adding that mining and quarry companies were unable to produce and sell mineral commodities to generate income among others.

On coal, he said that available data showed that coal occurred in commercial quantities and grade in 22 coal fields spread across 16 states in Nigeria.

According to him, the ministry is aspiring to have a coal industry that is producing large tonnages of coal for electricity generation and other domestic use and generate revenues for government.

Mrs Halimat Adediran, Chairman, Bwari branch of the Society said that coal was one of the major sources of power generation in South Africa adding that Nigeria had high quality coal that could be tapped for power generation.

Adediran said that available coal in Nigeria could also generate foreign exchange for the Federal government.

According to her, the Nigeria’s gold, which can be refined to meet the standard of the London Bullion Market Association, is grossly under tapped.

Mr Babagana Mohammed, President of NSE called for private sector involvement in mining activities for government to achieve its diversification agenda.

NAN

About Author

Nigeria Records Growth In Gold Production, With 1.56m Grams In 5 Years
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari Signs BASA With US COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER
May 8, 2020093

Buhari Authorizes Import Duty, VAT Waiver For Critical Medical Equipment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has approved waiver of import duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) for critical medical equipment and supplies. The Presidency revealed
Read More
Stanbic IBTC Bank BANKING & FINANCENEWSLETTER
September 11, 20200197

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC Appoints Oyedeji as Independent Non-Executive Director

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Board of Directors (“the Board”) of Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC (“the Bank”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Wale Oyedeji as an Independent Non-E
Read More
October 25, 2014086

South African Tourism Unveils Mahatma Gandhi-Inspired Tourist Attractions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram South African Tourism has unveiled her Ghandi-Inspired Tourist Attractions that identifies 13 places that were seminal in Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s journ
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.