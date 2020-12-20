Nigeria Records 920 New Cases of COVID-19

December 20, 2020 26

Nigeria has recorded fresh 920 cases of COVID-19. The figure was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on its Twitter handle.

The NCDC made the announcement on Saturday night. It stated that six deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the centre has tested 874,617 samples with 77,933 turning out positive since the first incident in February.

The NCDC also stated that 300 patients had been discharged after test results showed they were no longer positive.

Seventeen states and the FCT are reported to be responsible for the latest cases. Nigeria’s daily figure has been on a steady ascent in recent weeks an indication that the country is experiencing a second wave.

Lagos State recorded the highest with 308 new cases, followed by the FCT with 207, Kaduna was thirds with 179, others are; Plateau 46, Niger 43, Adamawa 26, Sokoto 18, and Rivers 16, Yobe 15, Enugu and Kano 13 each, Ogun 12, Delta 10, Edo 5; Osun and Oyo 3 each, Anambra 2 and Ekiti 1.

The agency noted that till date, 77,933 cases had been confirmed, 67,784, discharged and 1,218 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has told Nigerians to adhere to all COVID-19 public health and safety measures, including hand washing, proper use of face masks and physical distancing.

“Physical distancing is one of the most effective methods to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Stay at home when possible and take precautions to avoid mass gathering.

“Ensure you maintain at least two metres distance between yourself and others in public,” it advised.