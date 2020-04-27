Nigeria Records 91 New Cases of COVID-19 across 15 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 in 15 states and the federal capital territory.

This was disclosed on the agency’s Twitter handle on Sunday night.

A total of 1,273 cases have now been recorded in the country. The number of discharged persons increased from 222 to 239, while fatalities increased from 35 to 40.

A breakdown of the 91 new cases showed that 43 were recorded in Lagos, eight in Sokoto, six in Taraba, five each in Kaduna and Gombe, three each in Ondo, FCT, Edo, Oyo, Rivers, and Bauchi, two in Osun, and one each in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Kebbi.

Earlier on Sunday, Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the NCDC, said there was a need to get more test kits, as part of efforts to scale up testing capacity in the country.

“We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand #COVID19 testing. Product: Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer). Manufacturers: Qiagen, ThermoFischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc,” he’d tweeted.

There were also concerns about the unusual rise in the number of fatalities in Kano, especially as the deaths occurred days after the index case was recorded – the state confirmed its first COVID-19 case on April 11, 2020.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Muhammad Garba, Kano commissioner for information, said the number of fatalities was not related to COVID-19, and the state could handle the situation.

Source: The Cable