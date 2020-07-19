Nigeria Records 653 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria Records 653 New Cases of COVID-19

By
- July 19, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has confirmed 653 new cases of Covid-19 known Coronavirus pandemic.

The latest on Saturday brings the confirmed cases of the virus to 36107 with 14938 Discharged and 778 Deaths.

On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, shows the breakdown of the latest cases;

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Heavy Rainfall Destroys Multi million Naira Fish Farm Investment in Niger State

Species of fish worth over Hundred Million Naira,