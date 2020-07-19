Nigeria Records 653 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has confirmed 653 new cases of Covid-19 known Coronavirus pandemic.
The latest on Saturday brings the confirmed cases of the virus to 36107 with 14938 Discharged and 778 Deaths.
On its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, shows the breakdown of the latest cases;
653new cases of #COVID19Nigeria
Lagos-115
Kwara-85
Enugu-80
FCT-78
Rivers-36
Ondo-35
Oyo-30
Katsina-28
Kaduna-19
Abia-19
Nasarawa-18
Plateau-17
Imo-16
Ogun-9
Ebonyi-9
Benue-9
Kano-9
Delta-8
Bauchi-7
Ekiti-6
Gombe-4
Bayelsa-4
Adamawa-4
Osun-4
Cross River-1
Yobe-1
Borno-1
Zamfara-1 pic.twitter.com/HD7XgD1s3I
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 18, 2020
Source: VON
