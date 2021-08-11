fbpx

August 11, 2021
Nigeria Records 610 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported on Tuesday that it confirmed 610 new cases of the coronavirus. The new cases were recorded across 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory on August 10.

Lagos State recorded the most number of cases with 281 infections, followed by Rivers with 152 cases while Akwa Ibom recorded 85 cases.

Other states that recorded new cases are Ogun (21), Oyo (21), Ekiti (14), FCT (13), Delta (7), Edo (6), Ondo (4), Bayelsa (2), Kano (2) and Plateau (2).

Two deaths were recorded as a result of COVID-19 complications, this raises Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,194.

It also reported that a total of 149 people were discharged on Tuesday after recovering from the infection.

Nigeria’s infection figure to date stands at 179,118, of this figure 166,131 people have made full recovery.

