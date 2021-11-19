fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

Nigeria Records 61 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 In 9 States, FCT

November 19, 2021032
Nigeria Records 61 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 In 9 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it recorded 61 cases fresh cases of COVID-19 across 9 states across the country. and the Federal Capital Territory {FCT}.

This was contained in the NCDC’s update for Thursday, November 18, 2021, which was posted on its website.

The affected states and their respective infection figure are; Gombe (16), Taraba (15), Zamfara (14), FCT (7), Kano (2), Lagos (2), Rivers (2), while Bauchi, Delta, and Katsina reported one case each.

Emirates Airline Postpones Resumption Of Flight Operations Till Nov 30

The NCDC also stated that 47 who were previously confirmed to have been infected made full recovery and were discharge.

However, the agency stated that there was no COVID fatality on Thursday.

Nigeria has so far recorded a total of 213,464 cases, out of which 206,292 patients have been discharged and 2,973 fatalities have been reported across the country.

About Author

Nigeria Records 61 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 In 9 States, FCT
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Kwara State Discharges 2 COVID-19 Patients COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 3, 20200238

Lagos Discharges 11 More COVID-19 Patients

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State Government has discharged 11 more COVID-19 patients, the largest single batch since the index case was admitted on February 27, after their vira
Read More
Lalong Accuses Politicians Of Fueling Crisis In Plateau State COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
April 7, 20200439

Coronavirus: Plateau State Governor Issues 7 Days Total Lockdown

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Plateau State Government in North Central Nigeria has ordered a total lockdown as part of measures to prevent the COVID 19 disease. It takes effect from
Read More
Fresh Lockdown COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
July 7, 20200286

COVID-19: We’ll Recommend Fresh Lockdown if… – PTF

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, says the committee will not hesitate to advice President Muhammadu Buhari to lock down t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.