Nigeria Records 61 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 In 9 States, FCT

November 19, 2021

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has stated that it recorded 61 cases fresh cases of COVID-19 across 9 states across the country. and the Federal Capital Territory {FCT}.

This was contained in the NCDC’s update for Thursday, November 18, 2021, which was posted on its website.

The affected states and their respective infection figure are; Gombe (16), Taraba (15), Zamfara (14), FCT (7), Kano (2), Lagos (2), Rivers (2), while Bauchi, Delta, and Katsina reported one case each.

The NCDC also stated that 47 who were previously confirmed to have been infected made full recovery and were discharge.

However, the agency stated that there was no COVID fatality on Thursday.

Nigeria has so far recorded a total of 213,464 cases, out of which 206,292 patients have been discharged and 2,973 fatalities have been reported across the country.