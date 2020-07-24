Nigeria Records 604 New Cases of COVID-19

- July 24, 2020
Nigeria has recorded 604 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

With the latest confirmation, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 38948 with 16061 Discharged and 833 Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC shows the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov;

Source: VON

