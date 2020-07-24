Nigeria Records 604 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 604 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

With the latest confirmation, Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 38948 with 16061 Discharged and 833 Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC shows the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov;

604 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-203

Oyo-87

FCT-79

Edo-41

Osun-35

Ogun-24

Rivers-22

Kaduna-22

Akwa Ibom-20

Plateau-18

Delta-9

Ebonyi-9

Imo-8

Enugu-5

Kano-5

Cross River-5

Katsina-4

Nasarawa-3

Borno-2

Ekiti-2

Bauchi-1 38,948 confirmed

16,061 discharged

833 deaths pic.twitter.com/fZgmSoSeSH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 23, 2020

Source: VON