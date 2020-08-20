Nigeria Records 593 New Cases of COVID-19 as Total Figure Reaches 50,488

By
- August 20, 2020
COVID-19 News
COVID-19

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases has exceeded 50,000 with 593 new cases which brings the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 50,488.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Wednesday night through its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 593 new cases were from 16 states. Plateau State reported the highest number of cases with 186 new cases, Lagos was second with 172 while Kano and Osun States had the lowest with 3 new cases respectively.

The NCDC also twitted that as at 19 August 2020, 50,488 cases had been confirmed, 37,304 cases treated and discharged, while 985 deaths were recorded.

Source: VON

