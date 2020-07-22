Nigeria Records 576 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 576 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The new confirmation brings the total number of the virus in the country to 37801 with 15677 and 805 Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, shows the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov;

576 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-88

Kwara-87

FCT-82

Plateau-62

Ondo-39

Enugu-28

Oyo-26

Taraba-24

Kaduna-20

Ebonyi-20

Edo-17

Cross River-16

Kano-14

Rivers-11

Ogun-10

Delta-9

Nasarawa-8

Osun-8

Katsina-3

Imo-2

Kebbi-1

Borno-1 37,801 confirmed

15,677 discharged

805 deaths pic.twitter.com/LbyjQ81wtJ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 21, 2020

Source: VON