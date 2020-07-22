Nigeria Records 576 New Cases of COVID-19

- July 22, 2020
Nigeria has recorded 576 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The new confirmation brings the total number of the virus in the country to 37801 with 15677 and 805 Deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, shows the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle, @NCDCgov;

Source: VON

