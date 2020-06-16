Nigeria Records 573 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Figure Hits 16,658

Nigeria on Monday reported 573 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country’s total infections to 16,658.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known while announcing new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, “On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 16,658 cases have been confirmed, 5,349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states”.

573 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-216

Rivers-103

Oyo-68

Edo-40

Kano-21

Gombe-20

FCT-17

Delta-13

Plateau-12

Bauchi-12

Niger-10

Kebbi-9

Ogun-8

Ondo-8

Abia-7

Nasarawa-5

Borno-1

Kwara-1

Benue-1

Anambra-1 16,658 confirmed

5,349 discharged

424 deaths pic.twitter.com/htVx1P83WG — NCDC (@NCDCgov) June 15, 2020