Nigeria Records 505 New Cases Of COVID

Nigeria recorded 505 new cases of Coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The number of infected persons has been climbing in recent days.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State was the worst hit in the daily count as the state recorded 273 cases, the next state to record high figures are Rivers and Oyo State with 83 and 45 respectively.

Other states are Ondo (22), Cross River (18), Kaduna (13), Ogun (10), Gombe (10), FCT (8), Ekiti (7), Delta (6), Bayelsa (3), Edo (2), and Niger (1).

NCDC announced that 85 persons were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Also, the agency reported that three persons died of COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday, raisiNCDCg the death toll figure to 2,163.

Nigeria has recorded 175,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 165,122 recoveries.