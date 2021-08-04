fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 News

Nigeria Records 505 New Cases Of COVID

August 4, 2021077
Nigeria's Records 505 New Cases Of COVID

Nigeria recorded 505 new cases of Coronavirus infections on Tuesday. The number of infected persons has been climbing in recent days.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the new cases were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State was the worst hit in the daily count as the state recorded 273 cases, the next state to record high figures are Rivers and Oyo State with 83 and 45 respectively.

READ ALSO: NIPOST Eyes N60bn Revenue From New Stamp

Other states are Ondo (22), Cross River (18), Kaduna (13), Ogun (10), Gombe (10), FCT (8), Ekiti (7), Delta (6), Bayelsa (3), Edo (2), and Niger (1).

NCDC announced that 85 persons were discharged after recovering from the infection.

Also, the agency reported that three persons died of COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday, raisiNCDCg the death toll figure to 2,163.

Nigeria has recorded 175,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date and 165,122 recoveries.

About Author

Nigeria Records 505 New Cases Of COVID
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Medical Supplies Donated by Jack Ma Foundation COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
March 26, 20200173

COVID-19: NAF Airlifts Medical Supplies Donated by Jack Ma Foundation to Abuja

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has airlifted medical supplies donated by the Jack Ma Foundation, China, for tackling the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Niger
Read More
BREAKING: UK Okays Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Public Use Breaking NewsCOVERCOVID-19 NewsINTERNATIONALMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSPHARMACEUTICALS
December 2, 20200615

BREAKING: UK Okays Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Public Use

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The UK has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for public use. It is the first country to gives its approval for the mass use of the vaccine. In N
Read More
Nigeria's COVID-19 Infection Figure COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
August 25, 20200208

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Figure Surges by 321 New Cases

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has recorded 321 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 52,548. The Nigeria Centre fo
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.