Nigeria Records 471 Cases Of COVID-19

August 9, 2021

Nigeria recorded on Sunday 471 fresh cases of COVID-19 as resident doctors across the country continue to strike over unpaid benefits.

The new cases were reported on Sunday from 13 states, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

STATE COVID-19 CASES Lagos 219 Akwa Ibom 102 Ondo 37 Kwara 19 Rivers 16 Ekiti 15 Delta 14 Ogun 7 FCT 5 Niger 2 Edo 1 Katsina 1 TOTAL 471

Nigeria has recorded 178,086 cases of COVID-19, with 10,126 active cases and 165,763 discharged cases and 2,187 deaths.

