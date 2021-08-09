Nigeria Records 471 Cases Of COVID-19

Nigeria recorded on Sunday 471 fresh cases of COVID-19 as resident doctors across the country continue to strike over unpaid benefits.
The new cases were reported on Sunday from 13 states, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
|STATE
|COVID-19 CASES
|Lagos
|219
|Akwa Ibom
|102
|Ondo
|37
|Kwara
|19
|Rivers
|16
|Ekiti
|15
|Delta
|14
|Ogun
|7
|FCT
|5
|Niger
|2
|Edo
|1
|Katsina
|1
|TOTAL
|471
Nigeria has recorded 178,086 cases of COVID-19, with 10,126 active cases and 165,763 discharged cases and 2,187 deaths.
