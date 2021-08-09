fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWS

Nigeria Records 471 Cases Of COVID-19

August 9, 20210164
Nigeria Records 471 Cases Of COVID-19

Nigeria recorded on Sunday 471 fresh cases of COVID-19 as resident doctors across the country continue to strike over unpaid benefits.

The new cases were reported on Sunday from 13 states, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

STATECOVID-19 CASES
Lagos 219
Akwa Ibom102
Ondo37
Kwara19
Rivers16
Ekiti15
Delta14
Ogun7
FCT5
Niger2
Edo1
Katsina1
TOTAL471

Nigeria has recorded 178,086 cases of COVID-19, with 10,126 active cases and 165,763 discharged cases and 2,187 deaths.

READ ALSO: Chinese Company To Partner Nigeria To Utilise Mineral Deposits

About Author

Nigeria Records 471 Cases Of COVID-19
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 11, 20130145

Boko Haram: On The Contrary, It Is We That Should Grant You Pardon

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The leader of the radical Islamist group Boko Haram has rebuffed the idea of any potential amnesty deal, which the presidency said it would study in a bid t
Read More
DisCos Will Soon Commence Installation Of Free Prepaid Meters - Minister NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
May 6, 20210500

DisCos Will Soon Commence Installation Of Free Prepaid Meters – Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, says electricity distribution companies (DisCos) will soon begin the installation of four million free prepaid metres ac
Read More
Arik Air Resumes Flights To Maiduguri FLIGHT SCHEDULESNEWS
May 4, 20210551

Arik Air Resumes Flights To Maiduguri

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Airline company Arik Air has announced that it would resume flight operations from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to the Maiduguri Internationa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.