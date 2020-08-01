Nigeria Records 462 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria Records 462 New Cases of COVID-19

By
- August 1, 2020
- in COVER, COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 462 new cases of COVID-19 in sixteen States bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 43,151.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Friday night through its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov.

 

According to the tweet, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory reported 93 new cases, Lagos State was second with 78 while Osun State recorded the lowest with 1 new case.

The NCDC also twitted that as at 31 July, 2020, 43,151 cases had been confirmed, 19,565 cases treated and discharged, while 879 deaths were recorded.

Source: VON

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Nigeria’s External Reserves Drops by $286 million

Nigeria’s external reserves dropped by $286 million (0.8