Nigeria Records 462 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 462 new cases of COVID-19 in sixteen States bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 43,151.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Friday night through its official Twitter handle @NCDCgov.

According to the tweet, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory reported 93 new cases, Lagos State was second with 78 while Osun State recorded the lowest with 1 new case.

The NCDC also twitted that as at 31 July, 2020, 43,151 cases had been confirmed, 19,565 cases treated and discharged, while 879 deaths were recorded.

462 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-93

Lagos-78

Plateau-64

Kaduna-54

Oyo-47

Ondo-32

Adamawa-23

Bauchi-19

Rivers-9

Ogun-9

Delta-9

Edo-7

Kano-6

Enugu-6

Nasarawa-5

Source: VON