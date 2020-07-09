Nigeria Records 460 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has confirmed 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

Confirming the cases on its official Twitter handle, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC stated that 150 of the cases are in Lagos, Rivers-49 Oyo-43 Delta-38 FCT-26 Anambra-20 Kano-20 Plateau-18 Edo-14 Bayelsa-13 Enugu-13 Osun-12 Kwara-10 Borno-8 Ogun-7 Kaduna-6 Imo-4 Bauchi-3 Gombe-3 Niger-2 Adamawa-1

With the latest addition, the number of confirmed cases has hit 30,249 in the country with 12,373 discharged and 684 deaths.