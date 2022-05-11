fbpx

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

Nigeria Records 46 Cases Of Monkeypox – NCDC

May 11, 2022094
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed in its latest Monkeypox situation report that 46 cases of monkeypox were confirmed between January 1, 2022 and April 30, 2022.

Lagos and Adamawa states have the highest figures of three each as Nigeria recorded 15 confirmed cases of monkeypox in seven states between the period..

Monkeypox, which is a rare disease that is caused by infection with the Monkeypox virus, belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

The NCDC said no death has been recorded in 2022 as a result of the disease.

It said it would conduct active case searches in facilities and communities that have been reporting positive cases in the country.

The NCDC situation report read, “Since September 2017, Nigeria has continued to report sporadic cases of monkeypox. The Monkeypox National Technical Working Group has been monitoring cases and strengthening preparedness/response capacity.

“A total of 46 suspected cases have been reported between January 1 and April 30, 2022.  Of the suspected cases, 15 were confirmed from seven states – Adamawa (3), Lagos (3), Cross River (2), Federal Capital Territory (2), Kano (2), Delta (2), and Imo (1) – but no death has been recorded.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

