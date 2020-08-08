Nigeria Records 443 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 443 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 45,687.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Friday night via Twitter.

The new infections were recorded Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 17 other states of the federation.

Unlike previous cases, Plateau overtook Lagos by 33 cases thus recording 103 infections with the nation’s commercial capital trailing behind with 70 cases.

The FCT, on the other hand, came third on the list with 60 cases.

Other states with new infections include Ondo – 35, Edo and Rivers – 27, Kaduna – 20, Osun – 19, Borno and Oyo – 18, Kwara – 11, Adamawa – 9, Nasarawa – 7, Gombe – 6, Bayelsa and Imo – 4, Bauchi and Ogun – 2 and Kano – 1.

Global Update

The new coronavirus has killed at least 715,343 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.

At least 19,133,340 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11,319,300 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 7,377 new deaths and 282,381 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 2,060, followed by Brazil with 1,237, and India with 886.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 160,104 fatalities from 4,883,657 cases. At least 1,598,624 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 98,493 deaths from 2,912,212 cases, Mexico with 50,517 deaths from 462,690 cases, Britain with 46,413 deaths from 308,134 cases, and India with 41,585 deaths from 2,027,074 cases.

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,627 2,316 13,119 192 FCT 4,241 2,965 1,231 45 Oyo 2,825 1,392 1,402 31 Edo 2,340 174 2,073 93 Rivers 1,911 267 1,591 53 Kano 1,608 264 1,291 53 Delta 1,557 110 1,404 43 Kaduna 1,530 183 1,335 12 Ogun 1,428 200 1,204 24 Plateau 1,294 676 598 20 Ondo 1,243 565 651 27 Enugu 880 377 485 18 Ebonyi 838 19 793 26 Kwara 815 452 342 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 634 30 569 35 Abia 625 103 517 5 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Osun 586 273 300 13 Bauchi 574 40 521 13 Imo 472 315 147 10 Nasarawa 360 129 223 8 Benue 356 285 64 7 Bayelsa 342 31 290 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 234 55 171 8 Niger 226 81 133 12 Adamawa 176 80 85 11 Ekiti 159 81 76 2 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Anambra 142 41 83 18 Kebbi 90 0 82 8 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 72 13 55 4 Cross River 68 27 33 8 Yobe 67 2 57 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Peru 62, Spain 61, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,565 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,088 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 213,018 deaths from 5,319,101 cases, Europe 212,415 deaths from 3,301,728 infections and the United States and Canada 169,108 deaths from 5,002,218 cases.

Asia has 69,099 fatalities from 3,259,246 cases, the Middle East 29,306 deaths from 1,218,513 cases, Africa 22,098 deaths from 1,010,380 cases, and Oceania 299 deaths from 22,154 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Source: Channels TV