Nigeria Records 437 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 46,577 .

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Sunday night via its official Twitter handle.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were from 17 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 107 new cases, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory was second with 91 while Bauchi had the lowest with 1 new case

“Lagos-107 FCT-91 Plateau-81 Kaduna-32 Ogun-30 Kwara-24 Ebonyi-19 Ekiti-17 Oyo-8 Borno-6 Edo-6 Kano-4 Nasarawa-3 Osun-3 Taraba-3 Gombe-2 Bauchi-1,” the NCDC twitted.

The NCDC also twitted that as at 9 August 2020, 46,577 cases had been confirmed, 33,186 cases treated and discharged, while 945 deaths were recorded .

Source: VON