Nigeria Records 404 New COVID-19 Cases

- July 30, 2020
Nigeria has reported 404 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the country’s total infections to 42,208.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known Wednesday while announcing new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

According to the NCDC, “On the 29th July 2020, 404 new confirmed cases and 5 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 42208 cases have been confirmed, 19004 cases have been discharged and 873 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 404 new cases are reported from 20 states”.

Source: VON

