Nigeria Records 393 New COVID Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that it recorded 393 new cases of COVID-19 across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This new figure marks a 57 percent rise from Sunday’s figure.

According to the NCDC’s update for September 20, 2021, the FCT accounted for 121 new cases, next was Lagos with 86 cases and Edo with 70.

Other states that recorded new infections are Delta (30), Rivers (24), Plateau (16), Benue (11), Cross River (10), Abia (8), Bayelsa (4), Gombe (4), Bauchi (3), Kano (3), Adamawa (2) and Taraba (1).

The NCDC noted that the report for Monday includes a backlog of one confirmed case for Taraba state on September 18.

Also, the agency reported that 338 persons were discharged on Monday after recovering from the infection.

Six COVID-19 related deaths were recorded, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,661.

Nigeria has so far recorded 202,191 cases of COVID-19, while 290,901 recoveries have been made across the country.