Nigeria Records 386 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 43, 537

Nigeria has recorded 386 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 43, 537

This is according to the nation’s top disease control agency.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that four more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 20,087.

Just like yesterday’s result, FCT topped states with new infections after reporting 130 fresh cases, followed by Lagos with 65 cases.

Other states with new cases include Plateau – 23, Rivers – 15, Enugu – 14, Nasarawa – 12, Bayelsa and Ebonyi – 11, Ekiti – 9, Oyo and Edo – 8, Abia – 6, Ogun and Katsina – 3, Imo and Adamawa – 1.

Global Update

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 680,014 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 17,638,510 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,156,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Friday, 6,469 new deaths and 286,453 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were the United States with 1,442 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,212, and India with 764.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 153,314 deaths from 4,562,170 cases. At least 1,438,160 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 92,475 deaths from 2,662,485 cases, Mexico with 46,688 deaths from 424,637 cases, the United Kingdom with 46,119 deaths from 303,181 cases, and India with 36,511 deaths from 1,695,988 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 68, Andorra with 67, Spain 61, Peru 58, and Italy 58.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,186 12,846 2,148 192 FCT 3,933 2,749 1,142 42 Oyo 2,768 1,404 1,337 27 Edo 2,300 375 1,842 83 Rivers 1,806 294 1,459 53 Kano 1,597 286 1,258 53 Delta 1,510 108 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,457 269 1,176 12 Ogun 1,397 234 1,140 23 Plateau 1,211 658 534 19 Ondo 1,192 519 648 25 Enugu 821 378 425 18 Ebonyi 796 53 718 25 Kwara 753 521 213 19 Katsina 745 265 457 23 Borno 613 9 569 35 Gombe 607 60 524 23 Bauchi 560 27 520 13 Osun 553 270 271 12 Abia 551 75 471 5 Imo 469 324 136 9 Benue 346 282 58 6 Bayelsa 339 39 279 21 Nasarawa 329 98 223 8 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 223 78 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 164 70 85 9 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 141 74 65 2 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Taraba 54 43 11 0 Cross River 45 33 9 3 Kogi 5 0 3 2

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,337 cases (45 new since Friday), including 4,634 deaths and 78,989 recoveries.

Europe overall has 210,200 deaths from 3,177,936 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 197,544 deaths from 4,828,413 infections, and the United States and Canada 162,278 deaths from 4,678,286 cases.

Asia has recorded 62,779 deaths from 2,848,811 cases, the Middle East 27,321 deaths from 1,156,750 cases, Africa 19,660 deaths from 929,326 cases, and Oceania 232 deaths from 18,995 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

