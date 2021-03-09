fbpx
Nigeria Records 371 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

March 9, 20210141
Nigeria saw its Monday COVID-19 figure go up to 371 and recorded 13 deaths linked to the virus. The country’s figure had declined to 298 cases on Sunday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supplementary update on its Twitter page.

The cases were recorded across 17 states including the Federal Capital Territory with Lagos State being the most affected on Monday with 102 cases, followed by Enugu and Edo State recording 65 and 56 cases respectively.

The centre also reported 5 deaths in the country, taking the overall death toll to 1969.

The figures recorded in the other 14 states are;  FCT (23), Ogun (20), Osun (18), Bayelsa (18), Rivers (15), Kaduna (14), Plateau (10), Oyo (8), Bauchi (7), Kano (5), Delta (4), Nasarawa (3), Niger(2) and Ekiti (1)

READ ALSO: We Are Beginning To See End Of Pandemic – Ogun Gov. Receives COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

The NCDC also reported that out of its 461 recoveries, 104 patients were community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

