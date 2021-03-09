Nigeria Records 371 Fresh COVID-19 Cases

March 9, 2021 141

Nigeria saw its Monday COVID-19 figure go up to 371 and recorded 13 deaths linked to the virus. The country’s figure had declined to 298 cases on Sunday according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) supplementary update on its Twitter page.

The cases were recorded across 17 states including the Federal Capital Territory with Lagos State being the most affected on Monday with 102 cases, followed by Enugu and Edo State recording 65 and 56 cases respectively.

The centre also reported 5 deaths in the country, taking the overall death toll to 1969.

The figures recorded in the other 14 states are; FCT (23), Ogun (20), Osun (18), Bayelsa (18), Rivers (15), Kaduna (14), Plateau (10), Oyo (8), Bauchi (7), Kano (5), Delta (4), Nasarawa (3), Niger(2) and Ekiti (1)

The NCDC also reported that out of its 461 recoveries, 104 patients were community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.