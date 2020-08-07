Nigeria Records 354 New Cases of COVID-19

- August 7, 2020
COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 354 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The latest figures bring the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 45244 with 32430 Discharged and 930 Deaths.

The Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle,

Source: VON

 

