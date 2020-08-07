Nigeria Records 354 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 354 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
The latest figures bring the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 45244 with 32430 Discharged and 930 Deaths.
The Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle,
354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
FCT-78
Lagos-76
Kaduna-23
Ebonyi-19
Oyo-18
Nasarawa-17
Rivers-17
Delta-16
Kwara-15
Akwa Ibom-13
Edo-12
Ogun-12
Plateau-11
Kano-9
Bauchi-6
Borno-6
Ekiti-6
45,244 confirmed
32,430 discharged
930 deaths pic.twitter.com/CEtNUyiHpC
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 6, 2020
Source: VON
