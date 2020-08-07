Nigeria Records 354 New Cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 354 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The latest figures bring the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 45244 with 32430 Discharged and 930 Deaths.

The Centre shows the breakdown of the new cases on its official Twitter handle,

354 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; FCT-78

Lagos-76

Kaduna-23

Ebonyi-19

Oyo-18

Nasarawa-17

Rivers-17

Delta-16

Kwara-15

Akwa Ibom-13

Edo-12

Ogun-12

Plateau-11

Kano-9

Bauchi-6

Borno-6

Ekiti-6 45,244 confirmed

32,430 discharged

August 6, 2020

Source: VON