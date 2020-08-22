Nigeria Records 340 New Cases of COVID-19

By
- August 22, 2020
COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 340 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

Data released by the Center for Disease Control in the country shows that the total number of confirmed cases is51,304.

There are now 37,885 discharged patients with 996 deaths nationwide.

Source: VON

