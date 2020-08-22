Nigeria Records 340 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 340 new cases of the coronavirus disease.

Data released by the Center for Disease Control in the country shows that the total number of confirmed cases is51,304.

There are now 37,885 discharged patients with 996 deaths nationwide.

340 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Kaduna-63

FCT-51

Plateau-38

Lagos-33

Delta-25

Gombe-21

Adamawa-21

Edo-20

Katsina-17

Akwa Ibom-11

Ekiti-10

Rivers-9

Ondo-5

Ebonyi-4

Cross River-3

Ogun-3

Sokoto-2

Imo-2

Nasarawa-2 51,304 confirmed

37,885 discharged

996 deaths pic.twitter.com/coHVPh8vPS — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 21, 2020

Source: VON