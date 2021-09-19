fbpx

September 19, 2021
Nigeria Records 336 New Cases Of COVID Infections, 5 Deaths

Nigeria recorded 336 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the country’s figure to 201,630.

The figure was released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for September 18, 2021. The agency reported that the cases were recorded in16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State had the highest infection, recording 86 new cases, followed by Benue and Rivers with 48 and 46 infections, respectively.

Other states that reported new positive samples include Bauchi (41), Edo (25), FCT (19), Akwa Ibom (13), Ondo (12), Anambra (11), Ekiti (8), Kwara (7), Plateau (7), Bayelsa (4), Kaduna (4), Delta (2), Ogun (2) and Kano (1).

The update also shows that there were fatalities caused by the COVID-19, increasing the total number of fatalities to 2,654.

Also, 680 patients were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the infectious disease.

With the new figure, a total of 190,288 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

