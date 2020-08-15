Nigeria Records 329 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded a lower daily toll of COVID-19 with 329 new cases, compared to last Thursday’s 373 which brings the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 48,445.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Friday night through its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 329 new cases were from 21 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 113 new cases, Kaduna State was second with 49 while Bauchi, Nassarawa, Gombe and Niger States had 1 new case respectively.

“Lagos-113 Kaduna-49 FCT-33 Plateau-24 Kano-16 Edo-15 Ogun-14 Delta-13 Osun-10 Oyo-8 Ekiti-6 Bayelsa-6 Akwa Ibom-5 Borno-4 Enugu-4 Ebonyi-3 Rivers-2 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1 Gombe-1 Niger-1,” the NCDC tweeted,

The NCDC also twitted that as at 14 August 2020, 48,445 cases had been confirmed, 35,998 cases treated and discharged, while 973 deaths were recorded.

Source: VON