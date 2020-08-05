Nigeria Records 304 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded 304 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 44433.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Tuesday night via Twitter.

The new cases were reported in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory and 17 other states of the federation.

While the FCT topped the list with 90 infections, Lagos reported 59 cases.

Other states with new cases include Ondo – 39, Taraba – 18, Rivers – 17, Borno – 15, Adamawa – 12, Oyo – 11 and Delta – 9.

On the other hand, states with fewer infections include Edo – 6, Bauchi, Kwara, Ogun and Osun each having 4 cases, Bayelsa, Plateau and Niger each having 3 cases, Nasarawa – 2, Kano – 1.

Meanwhile, a total of 31,851 people have been discharged after recovering from the dreaded disease.

Global Outlook

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 694,507 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 18,324,580 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 10,707,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 15,414 2,116 13,106 192 FCT 4,087 2,854 1,189 44 Oyo 2,782 1,356 1,398 28 Edo 2,317 210 2,017 90 Rivers 1,859 303 1,503 53 Kano 1,598 275 1,270 53 Delta 1,529 127 1,359 43 Kaduna 1,498 198 1,288 12 Ogun 1,411 200 1,187 24 Plateau 1,243 625 598 20 Ondo 1,243 567 649 27 Enugu 846 343 485 18 Ebonyi 808 49 733 26 Kwara 790 496 273 21 Katsina 746 265 457 24 Borno 628 24 569 35 Gombe 620 68 529 23 Abia 602 126 471 5 Osun 584 271 300 13 Bauchi 565 31 521 13 Imo 469 321 139 9 Benue 356 285 64 7 Bayelsa 342 35 286 21 Nasarawa 341 110 223 8 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Niger 226 81 133 12 Akwa Ibom 221 64 150 7 Adamawa 176 80 85 11 Sokoto 154 1 137 16 Ekiti 152 82 68 2 Anambra 135 48 75 12 Kebbi 90 4 79 7 Zamfara 77 1 71 5 Taraba 72 13 55 4 Yobe 67 5 54 8 Cross River 58 35 19 4 Kogi 5 0 3 2

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Monday, 4,309 new deaths and 207,124 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were India with 803 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 561 and the United States with 532.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 155,471 deaths from 4,717,716 cases. At least 1,513,446 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 94,665 deaths from 2,750,318 cases, Mexico with 48,012 deaths from 443,813 cases, Britain with 46,210 deaths from 305,623 cases, and India with 38,938 deaths from 1,855,745 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Britain with 68, Spain 61, Peru 60, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,464 cases (36 new since Monday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 79,030 recoveries.

Europe overall has 211,145 deaths from 3,233,151 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 203,726 deaths from 5,032,028 infections, the United States and Canada 164,453 deaths from 4,834,723 cases.

Asia has 65,970 deaths from 3,048,933 cases, Middle East 28,320 deaths from 1,185,167 cases, Africa 20,629 deaths from 970,097 cases, and Oceania 264 deaths from 20,489 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Source: Channels TV