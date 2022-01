January 17, 2022 144

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday recorded 301 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 deaths.

NCDC revealed that the new cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos-175

Ondo-42

Osun-23

Rivers-21

Nasarawa-16

Oyo-8

Gombe-7

Kaduna-7

FCT-1

Kano-1



250,929 confirmed

224,052 discharged

3,103 deaths pic.twitter.com/pIiyaxco5Z — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 16, 2022

The agency said 287 people were discharged after they recovered from the infection.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 250,929 infections, 224,052 recoveries and 3,103 deaths.