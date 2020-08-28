Nigeria Records 296 New Cases of COVID-19

Two hundred and ninety-six more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded across the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night tweet on Thursday, while giving an update on the pandemic.

It noted that the cases were reported from 16 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Plateau State topped the list of states with new cases, reporting 85 more infections having been considered the new epicentre of the disease in the country.

Others are Enugu – 46, Oyo – 31, Lagos – 21, Rivers – 20, FCT – 15, Kaduna – 13, Bauchi – 12, Delta – 11, Ekiti – 11, Akwa Ibom – seven, Ebonyi – six, Kwara – five, Ogun – four, Osun – four, Gombe – three, and Niger – two.

The latest number of cases is 75 higher than the 221 reported in the previous day – which was seemingly the lowest figure recorded in the country in about three months.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 53,317, while the death toll from the virus is 1,011 following the death of one more patient.

However, 445 more people were successfully treated and discharged from various isolation centres in the country in the last 24 hours.

As of 11:33pm, Nigeria has discharged 40,726 recovered COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 said it has concluded plans to launch the Transparency Initiative Dashboards.

The PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, described the development as a significant milestone for the nation.

According to him, it puts valuable information at the disposal of every Nigerians and explains the presence of the development partners in the effort to curtail the spread of the disease.

Mustapha stated that it was exactly six months ago that the Minister of Health broke the news of Nigeria’s index case of coronavirus.

He noted that Lagos, Kano and Ogun States were the initial epicentres and then Oyo at a time, but it has shifted to Plateau State.

See the breakdown of COVID-19 figures in Nigeria, according to states below:

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,056 2,627 15,227 202 FCT 5,094 3,572 1,472 50 Oyo 3,091 1,136 1,918 37 Edo 2,555 186 2,269 100 Plateau 2,330 1,065 1,236 29 Rivers 2,128 136 1,935 57 Kaduna 2,098 207 1,879 12 Delta 1,730 143 1,540 47 Kano 1,722 161 1,507 54 Ogun 1,637 142 1,469 26 Ondo 1,524 148 1,345 31 Enugu 1,142 214 907 21 Ebonyi 971 13 931 27 Kwara 950 152 773 25 Osun 775 48 711 16 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Abia 759 83 669 7 Borno 740 41 663 36 Gombe 722 90 609 23 Bauchi 657 95 548 14 Imo 526 323 192 11 Benue 451 301 141 9 Nasarawa 427 117 298 12 Bayelsa 378 26 331 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 278 41 229 8 Ekiti 249 112 133 4 Niger 241 15 214 12 Adamawa 217 43 159 15 Anambra 207 30 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 92 2 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 4 70 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

