Nigeria Records 245 New Positive Cases of COVID-19 as Total Swells to 7,261

Nigeria on Friday recorded 245 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing total infections in the country to 7,261.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new figures in a tweet via its verified handle.

According to the NCDC, 131 of the new cases came from Lagos, 16 from Jigawa, 13 from Ogun, 12 from Borno and nine each from Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers and Ebonyi.

Other states with new cases include Kwara with seven, Katsina with five, Akwa Ibom and Sokoto each with three, Bauchi and Yobe each with two.

Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, the FCT and Bayelsa, all recorded one new case each.

The total number of recovered patients was put at 2,007, while 221 deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 335,538 people worldwide since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Friday.

At least 5,158,750 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,937,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Since 1900 GMT on Thursday, 5,784 new deaths and 109,329 new cases have been recorded worldwide.

The countries that registered the most deaths were the United States with 1,627 and Brazil with 1,188.

The US is also the worst-hit country with 95,490 deaths from 1,590,225 cases. At least 298,418 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 36,393 deaths from 254,195 cases, Italy with 32,616 from 228,658 cases, Spain with 28,628 deaths and 234,824 cases and France at 28,289 deaths and 182,219 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 82,971 cases. It has 78,255 recovered cases.

Europe overall has 172,353 deaths from 1,984,377 cases, the United States and Canada have 101,814 deaths from 1,672,638 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 36,007 deaths from 651,198 cases, Asia 13,498 deaths from 414,482 cases, the Middle East 8,606 deaths from 325,644 cases, Africa 3,131 deaths from 101,775 cases, and Oceania 129 deaths from 8,440 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Source: The Cable