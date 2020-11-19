Nigeria Records 236 New Cases of COVID-19

November 19, 2020 50

Nigeria has recorded 236 new cases of COVID-19 infections. This is according to the latest figure released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on November 18, 2020. The infections were recorded in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest figure is the highest recorded in nine days, the last time the centre witnessed an upward spike was on November 8, 2020, with 300 new cases.

The breakdown, shows Lagos alone accounted for more than half of the new cases with 142 infections, followed by Ogun with 19, and Kaduna with 15.

Lagos still holds the spot as the epicentre of coronavirus infections, as the state accounts for 1,305 patients out of Nigeria’s total of 3,073 active cases.

The state has also recorded the most infections with 22,704 cases so far, out of which 21,179 patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, the country lost what would have been its zero death count for the fifth consecutive day, with one new fatality recorded on Wednesday.

But according to the NCDC, “a previously recorded death in Edo state was erroneously reported,” and as a result, Nigeria’s current fatality toll still stands at 1,163.

Prior to Wednesday, NCDC last recorded a new fatality on November 13.

A total of 120 patients were discharged on Wednesday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 61,457.

So far, a total of 65,693 cases have been confirmed across Nigeria.