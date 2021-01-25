fbpx
Nigeria Records 21.21 Percent Decline In FDI

January 25, 20210106
Nigeria recorded a 21.21 percent decline in Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows in 2020.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released the global investment trends monitor report which revealed that FDI inflows dropped from $3.3 billion in 2019 to $2.6 billion in 2020.

The decline was attributed to factors such as; low crude oil prices and movement restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the report, FDI flows to Africa fell by 18 percent to $38 billion from $46 billion in 2019, while FDI inflows in Sub-Saharan Africa also declined by 11 percent to $28 billion.

“Greenfield project announcements, an indication of future FDI trends, fell by 63 percent to $28 billion from $77 billion in 2019,” the report read.

“The pandemic’s negative impact on FDI was amplified by low prices of and low demand for commodities.

“Inflows to Nigeria decline to $2.6 billion from $3.3 billion in 2019. Lower crude oil prices, coupled with the closure of oil development sites at the start of the pandemic due to movement restrictions, weighed heavily on FDI in Nigeria.”

The report indicated that Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia and Mozambique were the largest recipients of FDI in Africa in 2020.

Egypt remained the top recipient of FDI in Africa, despite a significant decline in inflows (-39 percent) to about $5.5 billion.

FDI to South Africa almost halved to $2.5 billion from $4.6 billion in 2019; inflows in Ethiopia declined by 17 percent to $2.1 billion; while FDI inflows to Mozambique decreased by 6 percent to $2 billion.

Meanwhile, Senegal was among the few economies in Africa that gained higher inflows in 2020 with a 39 percent increase to $1.5 billion, which was supported by rising investments in energy.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

