Nigeria Records 1,964 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 22, 2021035
Nigeria’s daily COVID-19 figure reached a record high of 1,964 infections on Thursday, according to the latest Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) update.

The cases were recorded across 23 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Nigeria is experiencing a second wave of the COVID-19 and has been recording surges in its daily infection figures.

READ ALSO: NGF Inaugurates COVID-19 Vaccines Advisory Team

The previous single-day record was on January 15, 2021, when 1,867 new cases were confirmed in 23 states and the FCT.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new positive samples in its update for January 21, 2021, making it the 18th consecutive day that the country has recorded over 1,000 new cases.

Lagos topped the list with 824 fresh cases, followed by FCT with 246 infections, and Plateau with 166 positive samples.

Meanwhile, seven persons were confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday, increasing the fatality toll to 1,485.

On the daily count for discharged patients, Nigeria stayed on the plus side with 1,310 new recoveries recorded on Thursday.

According to the NCDC, the discharged patients included “798 community recoveries in Lagos State and 191 community recoveries in Ondo state managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 116,655 infections have now been confirmed across the country, but 21,542 are currently active cases.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

