Nigeria Records 189 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria Records 189 New COVID-19 Cases

By
- September 20, 2020
- in COVID-19 News, NEWSLETTER
189 New COVID-19 Cases

Nigeria has recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this on Saturday night.

According to the agency, the new cases are in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Lagos recorded 70 cases, Plateau recorded 37, the FCT, 24; Kaduna, 19; Rivers, 12; Oyo, five; Ogun, four; Ebonyi, Katsina, Ondo and Osun have three each, Imo, Yobe have two each, while Ekiti and Nasarawa have one each.

This brings the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 56,145 nationwide.

Meanwhile, 48,431 patients have been discharged, while 1,095 deaths have so far been recorded.

Source:  Channels TV

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Crystal Palace Scalps Manchester United at Old Trafford

Ivory Coast forward, Wilfred Zaha bagged a brace