Nigeria Records 1,617 Fresh Cases of COVID-19, 14 Deaths

January 19, 2021 36

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, Nigeria recorded 1,617 new cases of coronavirus and 14 deaths.

NCDC reported that the additional 14 deaths bring the total casualties from the virus to 1,449.

Presently, Nigeria has now recorded 112,004 COVID-19 infections with 89,939 cases successfully treated and discharged.

Nigeria witnessed a surge in new cases since December 2020, when the federal government announced a second wave of the pandemic.

READ ALSO: More Than 15 Million Nigerians Abuse Drugs – NDLEA

Despite the surge, schools reopened in most states across the country under a federal government directive,

While critics have faulted the re-opening, the government says return to the classrooms should be done in line with COVID-19 regulations such as social distancing and wearing of face-masks.