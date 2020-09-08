Nigeria Records 155 New Cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has confirmed 155 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 55,160.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday night via its official Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, the 155 new cases were from 16 states. Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 42 new cases while Plateau State was second with 25.

“Lagos-42 Plateau-25 Rivers-16 Ebonyi-10 Abia-9 Ogun-9 FCT-9 Osun-7 Katsina-6 Kaduna-6 Ekiti-4 Taraba-4 Edo-3 Anambra-2 Akwa Ibom-2 Kano-1,” it tweeted.

The NCDC also tweeted that as of 7 September, 55,160 cases had been confirmed, 43,231 cases treated and discharged, while 1,061 deaths were recorded.

Source: VON