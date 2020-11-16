Nigeria Records 152 New Cases of COVID-19

November 16, 2020 27

Nigeria has recorded 152 new positive samples of COVID-19 in seven states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Sunday, this is according to the latest report by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). These new cases increase the figure of confirmed cases to 65,148.

In one week, Nigeria has recorded 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

The latest report shows Lagos State recorded 136 new cases, the highest number for the day, other states, and the FCT include: Kano with 4; Niger with 3; Ekiti, Kaduna, Ogun and Taraba confirmed two each, while FCT has one fresh case.

There was no death recorded on Sunday, extending the zero death count to 2 days. Nigeria’s death figure is currently at 1,163.

In addition, 44 persons were discharged on Sunday, taking the number of persons who have recovered to 61,073.

The NCDC has so far tested over 700,000 tested, there are 2,912 are still active cases. Lagos State tops the list with 1,165 active cases; FCT is next on the list with 420 infections, while Oyo has the third-highest figure with 362 patients.