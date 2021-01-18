Nigeria Records 1,444 New Cases Of COVID-19

January 18, 2021 39

Nigeria recorded 1,444 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, this is according to the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The country has so far tested 1,154,138 persons since the first case of the virus was reported on February 27, 2020

The latest figure raises the total number of recorded cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 110,387. Also, the number of patients discharged so far is 89,317, while 1,435 deaths have been recorded.

READ ALSO: ICT Boosting Farmers’ Profits, Says IITA

The new cases of COVID-19 have recorded across 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the past 24 hours.

The health agency reported 15 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to it, Lagos, Plateau, and Kaduna recorded the highest number of COVID-19 infections on Sunday, with 901, 136, and 57 cases respectively.

Other states with new cases were, FCT-54, Ebonyi-53, Akwa Ibom-52, Nasarawa-32, Osun-29, Ogun-28, Imo-16, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Kano-14, Rivers-10, Ekiti-7, Borno-6, Abia-f5, Benue-4, Yobe-4, Kebbi-3, and Anambra-2.

The NCDC disclosed that 3,950 patients were discharged from isolation centres across the country after the second test result returned negative.

READ ALSO: AfCFTA Will Benefit African Countries If Properly Managed – NCX MD

It added that the discharge included 717 community recoveries in Lagos State and a backlog of 2,825 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines.

NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, was coordinating response activities nationwide.