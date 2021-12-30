Nigeria Records 1,355 Fresh COVID Cases

December 30, 2021 130

Nigeria’s daily COVID infection figure continued to rise as it recorded 1,355 new cases on Wednesday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated that the new infections were recorded in nine states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Also, the agency reported that 311 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the country’s total recovery figure to 213,491.

The NCDC also reported one fatality linked to the virus, increasing the fatality toll to 3,028.

The agency stated that 1,036 cases reported for Lagos are in addition to cases for December 28 and 29 — 529 and 507 respectively.

1355 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;

Delta-194

Edo-94

FCT-80

Kaduna-48

Lagos-35

Ondo-23

Kano-21

Rivers-20

Kwara-20

Ogun-18

Plateau-12

Abia-8

Cross River-8

Ekiti-6

Bauchi-3

239,019 confirmed

213,180 discharged

3,027 deaths