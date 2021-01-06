Nigeria Records 1,354 New Cases of COVID-19

January 6, 2021 42

Nigeria has yet again recorded another rise in its daily COVID-19 figure. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday recorded over 1,300 new cases. This is the second consecutive rise in the country’s daily COVID-19 figure this week.

The NCDC recorded 1,354 new cases across 20 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The most hits was Lagos State with 712 infections — its highest daily count to date.

The FCT was the second most affect with 145 infections, followed by Plateau with 117.

Also, one death was recorded on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 1,319.

The NCDC also reported that a total of 697 patients were discharged on Tuesday, this includes “324 community recoveries in Lagos state and 137 community recoveries in FCT managed in line with guidelines”.

A total of 92,705 cases have now been confirmed since February 27, 2020, but 76,396 patients have recovered.