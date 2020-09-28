Nigeria Records 126 New Cases of COVID-19

September 28, 2020 30

Nigeria on Sunday confirmed 126 new cases of COVID-19, with the recovery inching towards the 50,000 mark – 49,794

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest data on COVID-19, tweeted on Sunday evening that the new cases were confirmed from eleven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and takes the country’s infections to 58,324.

A look into the new figures for the virus shows that the FCT had the highest number of infected persons – 30 – and is followed by Lagos State with 24 new cases.

Rivers also reported 23 new infections, Ogun State -13, Katsina – nine; Plateau – nine; Ondo – six; Kaduna – four; Kwara – four; Imo – two; Bauchi – one and Edo – one.

Although the number of fresh cases has been on a decline in recent months in Nigeria, the coronavirus has claimed 1,108 lives so far in the West African nation.

As the country battles to contain the pandemic and reopen an economy it imposed a lockdown on at the onset of the disease, the fight against COVID-19 appears to be yielding results as 49,794 people who contracted the virus have been fully treated discharged.

Source: Channels TV