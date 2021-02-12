fbpx
Nigeria Records 1,065 New COVID-19-Related Recoveries

February 12, 2021
In four straight days, Nigeria has seen over 1,000 new recoveries of COVID-19 patients in different parts of the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on February 11, noted that Nigeria has recorded at least 900 new recoveries in its daily count within the past two weeks, while a total of 118,012 people have now been discharged.

With 1,065 patients discharged on Thursday, more than 7,500 patients were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 in the last seven days.

The agency also confirmed 938 new infections across 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT) on Thursday.

READ ALSO: FG Bars Planned Protests At Lekki Toll Gate

According to the breakdown, Lagos (236), FCT (123), and Plateau (92) topped the list of states with new positive samples.

Other states with new infections are Benue (63), Katsina (53), Oyo (50), Osun (45), Kaduna (43), Edo (33), Ogun (31), Ebonyi (31), Akwa Ibom (30), Kano (26), Gombe (18), Bauchi (16), Delta (12), Imo (11), Cross River (10), Rivers (10), and Niger (5).

However, eight persons were confirmed to have died of coronavirus complications on Thursday, making it exactly 160 deaths recorded within the last 14 days — the current fatality toll has now increased to 1,710.

A total of 143,516 persons have now contracted COVID-19 across Nigeria, but the number of active cases currently stands at 23,794.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh

