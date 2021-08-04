fbpx

Nigeria Recorded Importation Of 400,000 Vehicles In 5 Years — Minister

August 4, 2021068
Nigeria recorded the importation of about 400,000 vehicles between 2015 and 2020, this was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed on Tuesday

The Minister made the disclosure at a one-day sensitization on the National Vehicle Registry (VREG)which was held in Kano State.

Ahmed who was represented at the event by the Director Technical Services in the Ministry, Fatima Hayatu, stated that, “The NBS (National Bureau of Statistics) confirmed that between 2015 and 2020, Nigeria imported an average of 400,000 vehicles. An additional 40 percent of the vehicles are smuggled into the country annually.

“A case study revealed that Nigeria was the hub of stolen vehicles, as Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of vehicles in the country were usually unregistered. Consequently, vehicles within the shores of Nigeria cannot be traced.”

She stated that the ministry is unveiling the National Vehicle Registry (VREG) to take care of these challenges.

The system, she noted, would offer a unifying platform through which all relevant agencies reference vehicular data with a view of ascertaining ownership and value information.

She stated further that the system would also help to ensure accurate monitoring, documentation and tracking of vehicular activities across the country as well as enhance national security.

Assistant Comptroller General in charge of Zone B, Nigeria Customs Service, Uba Muhammad, said the initiative would ensure the security of lives and property.

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

