Nigeria Receives $20.6m Abacha Loot From The United States

The Department of Justice (DoJ) of the United States (U.S.) has announced the repatriation of more than $20.6 million in assets belonging to the late General Sani Abacha and his associates.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Justice, the transfer of funds “is in accordance with an August 23 agreement between the nations to recover assets seized by the United States that were traceable to the former Nigerian dictator’s kleptocracy.”

“The forfeited assets represent criminal profits laundered during and after General Abacha’s military dictatorship, which established him as Nigeria’s head of state following a military coup on November 17, 1993.”

The cash transfer is eventually the consequence of a 2014 District of Columbia decision ordering the seizure of nearly $500 million in assets tied to the case.

“The complaint filed in this case alleges that Gen. Abacha, his son Mohammed Sani Abacha, their associate, and others embezzled, misappropriated and extorted billions of dollars from the government of Nigeria and others.”

Prosecutors from the Criminal Division’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section worked with the FBI to bring the case under the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative.

The US committed to send 100% of net forfeited assets to Nigeria for use in three vital infrastructure projects designated by President Muhammadu Buhari under the deal.

The Department of Justice returned roughly $311.7 million in forfeited assets to Nigeria in 2020. With this new transfer, the total sum remitted in the case now stands at around $332.4 million.