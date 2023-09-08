Nigeria Ready To Welcome All Citizens – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has stated that Nigeria is ready to welcome all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic heritage.

The President made this statement in India, ahead of the G-20 Summit, when he shared his commitment with Nigerians during a Thursday engagement.

“You can also do it; do not be despondent in any way. Nigeria is ready to accommodate all. It does not matter which part of Nigeria you are from,” Tinubu was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to use the country’s rich diversity as a uniquely powerful instrument for achieving prosperity and national development for the benefit of all citizens, emphasizing that diversity must be used to drive economic growth, creativity, and social advancement.

“We are here to present a new future to you. A future of a country that is so rich, endowed, and highly populated. Very dynamic, unique in its culture, tradition, and ethnicity. That is what will make our prosperity possible, if only we can make use of our diversity for prosperity.

“We are not poor in knowledge. We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership, and that is why I ran for president, to help all of us mould the soul of our country in the right direction,” he stated.

Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that Tinubu’s foreign policy emphasis comprised four Ds, one of which is Diaspora, which focuses on increasing the quality of services that Nigerians in the Diaspora get at Nigerian Missions abroad.

“The issue of passport delays will be a thing of the past. You won’t have to wait indefinitely for your passports to be ready. Secondly, you are the first point of contact between Nigerians and other countries.

“We can’t grow beyond what our people project. That is why it is very important for you to project a consistently positive image of Nigeria online and offline,” he said.