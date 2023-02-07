Nigeria Ranks Top For Cryptocurrency Use, Ownership

New research has revealed the top ten countries that are the most popular for cryptocurrency ownership and use.

The study, conducted by online casino guide Trading Browser, analysed data on cryptocurrency ownership and usage. The ranking was done via the percentage of the population that reported that they used or owned cryptocurrency each year from 2019 to 2022.

Nigeria tops the list with 45% of the population using or owning cryptocurrency in 2022. The nation boasts over 90 million people using cryptocurrency – that’s almost 1.5 times the population of the United Kingdom.

From 2019 to 2022, Nigeria saw a 17% total increase in ownership and use from 28% to 45%, equating to over 34 million people adopting cryptocurrency over the three years.

Coming in at second place is Thailand. The Southeast Asian country has a massive 44% of its population reporting to using or owning cryptocurrency – equal to just over 30 million people.

Despite being dwarfed by some of the other contenders on the list, Thailand has the biggest uptake in ownership and usage with a huge 21% increase from 23% to 44%. That’s equal to 14.6 million people, just over one in five of the population of the country which is the highest percentage of the top ten.

The number three spot belongs to Turkey. The transcontinental country has 40% of its population owning and using cryptocurrency in 2022, equal to over 33 million people.

The adoption of cryptocurrency has doubled from 20% to 40% amongst the population from 2019 to 2022 – over 16 million people. This increase from 2019 to 2022 places Turkey second in terms of cryptocurrency uptake.

The first South American country on the list, Argentina, comes in at fourth with an ownership and usage rate of 35% in 2022 – almost 16 million people.

This may well change in the near future though, with several draft laws aimed at institutionalising and regulating various aspects of digital assets and the virtual currency industry.

In fifth place comes the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE is hot on the heels of Argentina, with 34% of the population owning or using cryptocurrency in 2022 – just over one in three people of the almost 10 million population.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said in a recent interview with Bloomberg that a key area the UAE is looking to expand into, is cryptocurrencies. So, this might well mean that the 34% figure is set to increase over the coming years.

The remainder of the top ten features the Philippines at sixth place with 29% (15 million) of its population using or owning cryptocurrency. Vietnam is in seventh place with 27% of the population, equalling just over 26 million people using or owning cryptocurrency.

Surprisingly, in joint eighth place, the country with the highest population in the top ten, India, is matched with the country with the lowest population of the top ten, Singapore.

Both nations have a rate of 25% of the population owning or using cryptocurrency in 2022 being over 341 million and almost 1.5 million respectively. In ninth place is Brazil.

The second South American country of the top ten has the lowest rate of cryptocurrency ownership and use at only 24% – just over 51 million of the population. Last place in the top ten is South Africa with a usage and ownership ship of 23%, working out to over 13 million people.

The United States ranks in at 22nd on the list with only 16% of the population owning or using cryptocurrency.

That’s equivalent to just over one in six people. The United Kingdom ranks even lower, coming in at 50th place with only 11% of the country owning or using cryptocurrency – equal to just over 7 million people.

Rank Country 2019 (%) 2020 (%) 2021 (%) 2022 (%) Population Population using crypto Difference from 2019 to 2022 (%) 2019-2022 increase in population using or owning cryptocurrency 1 Nigeria 28 32 42 45 200,963,599 90,433,620 17 34,163,811.8 2 Thailand 23 18 31 44 69,625,582 30,635,256 21 14,621,372.2 3 Turkey 20 16 25 40 83,429,615 33,371,846 20 16,685,923.0 4 Argentina 16 14 21 35 44,938,712 15,728,549 19 8,538,355.3 5 United Arab Emirates 20 10 13 34 9,770,529 3,321,980 14 1,367,874.1 6 Philippines 15 20 28 29 108,116,615 31,353,818 14 15,136,326.1 7 Vietnam 22 21 27 27 96,462,106 26,044,769 5 4,823,105.3 8 India 7 9 15 25 1,366,417,754 341,604,439 18 245,955,195.7 8 Singapore 9 10 11 25 5,703,569 1,425,892 16 912,571.0 9 Brazil 16 11 16 24 212,559,417 51,014,260 8 17,004,753.4 10 South Africa 16 18 21 23 58,558,270 13,468,402 8 4,684,661.6

Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for Trading Browser said “The information presented in the data offers valuable perspectives on the industry’s current status, specifically emphasizing the increasing adoption of digital assets worldwide. It is positive to observe various countries making strides in terms of cryptocurrency regulation and infrastructure. It is hoped that this data will contribute to the further development and widespread acceptance of digital assets.”

